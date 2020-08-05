Two arrested with cash and drugs seized following raids

The Scorpion East branch of the specialised drug unit was involved in the raids. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Archant

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences following a series of raids in a coastal town.

Drugs, cash and associated paraphernalia were seized as the two men were arrested following a pre-planned operation in Lowestoft.

About 40 officers from across Suffolk Constabulary – including the scorpion and sentinel teams, CID, and the Safer Neighbourhood and Response Teams, among others – carried out raids at three addresses within the town shortly after 8.30am on Tuesday, August 4.

Police said that after the search warrants had been executed, two men – aged 20 and 18 – were arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A police spokesman said: “Officers carried out searches and a number of items were seized including approximately £2,000 in cash, cannabis and associated paraphernalia.

“The 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply – Class A, being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, possession of Class B or C drugs and driving without a licence, relating to three separate occasions.

“The 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and possession with intent to supply – Class A.”

The two men were subsequently released on bail and they are due to return to police on Monday, August 31.

Sgt Mark Cotton, of the East Scorpion Team, said: “Yesterday’s warrants and subsequent arrests have taken place after a period of investigation by my team of specialist officers.

“The supply of drugs and the harm they can cause to vulnerable people is a priority for us and we remain committed to targeting offenders and disrupting criminal activity.”

Officers are continuing to work with partner agencies to tackle drug dealing and associated criminality in the Lowestoft area.

Anyone concerned about drug-related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101 or email Lowestoft.snt@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers – 100 per cent anonymously – on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

