Search

Advanced search

Two arrested with cash and drugs seized following raids

PUBLISHED: 16:34 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 05 August 2020

The Scorpion East branch of the specialised drug unit was involved in the raids. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

The Scorpion East branch of the specialised drug unit was involved in the raids. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Archant

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences following a series of raids in a coastal town.

Drugs, cash and associated paraphernalia were seized as the two men were arrested following a pre-planned operation in Lowestoft.

About 40 officers from across Suffolk Constabulary – including the scorpion and sentinel teams, CID, and the Safer Neighbourhood and Response Teams, among others – carried out raids at three addresses within the town shortly after 8.30am on Tuesday, August 4.

Police said that after the search warrants had been executed, two men – aged 20 and 18 – were arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A police spokesman said: “Officers carried out searches and a number of items were seized including approximately £2,000 in cash, cannabis and associated paraphernalia.

“The 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply – Class A, being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, possession of Class B or C drugs and driving without a licence, relating to three separate occasions.

“The 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and possession with intent to supply – Class A.”

The two men were subsequently released on bail and they are due to return to police on Monday, August 31.

Sgt Mark Cotton, of the East Scorpion Team, said: “Yesterday’s warrants and subsequent arrests have taken place after a period of investigation by my team of specialist officers.

“The supply of drugs and the harm they can cause to vulnerable people is a priority for us and we remain committed to targeting offenders and disrupting criminal activity.”

Officers are continuing to work with partner agencies to tackle drug dealing and associated criminality in the Lowestoft area.

Anyone concerned about drug-related activity in their neighbourhood should contact police on 101 or email Lowestoft.snt@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers – 100 per cent anonymously – on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

‘Accident waiting to happen’ - Fresh call for roads shake-up near retail park

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

School mourns death of much-loved teacher

Aylsham High School is mourning the death of teacher, Catherine Cartwright. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

School mourns death of much-loved teacher

Aylsham High School is mourning the death of teacher, Catherine Cartwright. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Fashion retailer set to axe town store as it tightens its belt

M&Co in Newmarket high street, which is earmarked for closure Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

‘We don’t live in Spain’ - noise concerns over new al-fresco dining policies

City eateries will be free to use outdoor space for al-fresco dining and drinking in a bit to boost businesses following the impact of the coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Denise Bradley

Self-styled lord who ripped off students could have hidden assets in Mauritius, court hears

Scott Wolfe, who was jailed for an online nutrition scam, posing with one of the cars bought during the fraud. Photo: Norfolk County Council Trading Standards

City fans help raise thousands for local causes - by buying face masks

One of the Norwich-City themed face masks sold by indepemdent fan group Along Come Norwich. Picture: Along Come Norwich