Motorhome seized and two arrested in morning drug raid

14 May, 2019 - 16:16
Two men were arrested during a raid at an address on Heigham Street. Picture: Google

Archant

A motorhome has been seized by police and two men in their 30s arrested after a drugs raid in Norwich.

A Landrover, motorcycle and motorhome were seized during a raid at an address on Heigham Street. Picture: Norfolk PoliceA Landrover, motorcycle and motorhome were seized during a raid at an address on Heigham Street. Picture: Norfolk Police

Officers from Norwich North safer neighbourhood team, supported by Norwich East and the dog unit, raided an address on Heigham Street just before 9am on Tuesday.

Four people were detained inside the address, and police seized a motorcycle, a Landrover and a motorhome which were "connected with the property".

While police searched the address a fifth person turned up and was also detained.

Two men were then arrested, one on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A large amount of cash and some drugs were also seized from the property.

PC Shaun Quinn, of the Norwich North safer neighbourhood team, said: "We attended at 8.55am for a misuse of drugs act warrant based on community intelligence, which led to four people being detained in the address."

Two men and two women, aged in the 30s and from the local area, were arrested inside the property.

A fifth person, a local man in his 30s, was arrested as he attended the property while police were there.

"Two of those were arrested, one of which was for possession of cannabis and obstructing a police officer. The second was arrested for obstructing a police officer and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

"We subsequently seized a large amount of cash and three motor vehicles connected to the address, with the belief they were involved in criminality.

"One was a motorcycle, one car, and one motorhome."

Police also seized a small amount of cannabis and a small quantity of heroin.

Three of those detained in the address were released with no further action, and two men were arrested.

They remain in police custody awaiting questioning.

"This warrant has come following intelligence from the public and we will continue to work with other agencies and policing teams in Norwich to tackle such behaviour," added PC Quinn.

"The vehicles will be looked at for money laundering and we can look at trying to prove they were the proceeds of crime. If that fails we may look at taking civil action.

"We are determined to deprive criminals of their assets."

