Drug finds after anti-social behaviour patrols

Herbal cannabis found during anti-social behaviour patrols in Mulbarton, Cringleford and Hethersett. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

Police carrying out patrols targeting anti-social behaviour have issued warning after stopping and searching for drugs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Six people and a vehicle were stopped and searched during the targeted operations in Mulbarton, Cringleford and Hethersett on Monday night (September 30).

Two persons were found to be in possession of herbal cannabis and were issued with a formal cannabis warning.

Drugs and anti-social behaviour have been identified at neighbourhood policing priorities in all three locations and these are the latest of on-going patrols by officers.