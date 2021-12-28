Tell us about drug-drivers to save lives, says charity

People are being urged to use an anonymous hotline to alert authorities about drivers getting behind the wheel under the influence of drugs.

It comes as figures from Crimestoppers show drug-driving reports passed on to law enforcement have risen by 110pc over three years.

The charity is urging people to use its hotline and website.

Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign. - Credit: Archant

Phil Breckon, eastern regional manager, said: “Often the victims of road traffic collisions are passengers in cars driven by those under the influence of drugs, so community intelligence is vital to helping keep our streets safe.

“This appeal to people across our region will help raise awareness and tackle the false belief that it’s only drink-drivers who can be easily detected.

“We aim to discourage those who may be thinking of getting behind the wheel, and ensure that they think about the implications of their actions on themselves, their families and the loved ones of potential victims.”

Crimestoppers’ simple and secure anonymous online form is at crimestoppers-uk.org or alternatively call 0800 555111.

