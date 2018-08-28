Motorist arrested on suspicion of drug driving after they ‘undertook two cars’ on busy road
PUBLISHED: 11:44 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:44 25 November 2018
Archant
A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after police stopped a vehicle as it undertook two cars.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing east team stopped the driver following the incident on the A47 in Gorleston on Saturday night (November 24).
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted: “East team also arrested a driver on suspicion of drug driving after providing a positive DrugWipe test.
“The driver was stopped when they undertook two cars on A47 Gorleston.”
