Drug drivers among 42 offenders caught in police operation

Car seized by police because the driver had no insurance after being stopped during a road safety operation in Long Stratton. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Two drivers were arrested for drug driving amongst 42 traffic offences discovered during a police operation in South Norfolk.

Operation Hastleton, a Special Constabulary and Roads Policing operation run by Norfolk Police, targeting road safety on the A140 at Long Stratton on Saturday.

In total 52 cars were stopped. Two drivers were arrested for drug driving after they both gave positive tests for cannabis just days after the launch of the Christmas drink and drug drive campaign.

Norfolk and Suffolk police launched their festive crackdown targeting drink and drugs on December 1 with officers in both counties carrying out extra patrols and roadside checks.

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing team, tweeted: “Shocking numbers of positive drugs wipes despite all our highlighting during Christmas drink and drug drive campaign. It’s so easy to test and prosecute drivers over specified drug limit.”

The operation also saw two cars were seized after it was discovered the drivers had no insurance.

Traffic offence reports were also issued to five drivers for the use of a mobile phone, six for seat belt offences and two for non-use of child restraints.

In addition six vehicle defect rectification scheme reports were issued, five for defective exhausts and one for a vehicle with defective lights.