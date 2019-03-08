Search

One-eyed drug-driver stopped in city

PUBLISHED: 07:25 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:26 23 August 2019

Police in Norwich stopped a driver who later failed a drug test and was found to be blind in one eye. Picture: Archant

Archant

A partially blind man wanted by the Metropolitan Police has been caught in Norwich.

The driver was found to be blind in one eye and under the influence of drugs after being stopped by officers in the city.

He was arrested for possession of a class A drug, obstructing police and driving without insurance or a licence. He has since been charged and his licence revoked.

Norwich Police on Twitter that the man was also wanted by police in London.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

