One-eyed drug-driver stopped in city

A partially blind man wanted by the Metropolitan Police has been caught in Norwich.

The driver was found to be blind in one eye and under the influence of drugs after being stopped by officers in the city.

He was arrested for possession of a class A drug, obstructing police and driving without insurance or a licence. He has since been charged and his licence revoked.

Norwich Police on Twitter that the man was also wanted by police in London.