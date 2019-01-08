Search

You thought this car would make it from Gorleston to Wisbech?

08 January, 2019 - 09:58
The car stopped on the A47 at Blofield Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Believe it or not, someone was actually driving this.

No front valance, a missing headlight and obvious crash damage - not to mention no number plate.

Police pulled over this accident waiting to happen on the A47 at Blofield yesterday.

The driver told incredulous officers he was on his way from Gorleston to Wisbech. He expected what was left of his motor would make it all the way across the county.

Checks revealed the car was not insured. So officers seized it. A drug wipe also proved positive and the driver was arrested.

