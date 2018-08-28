Search

Cocaine driver on A47 ‘could have killed’

PUBLISHED: 09:15 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:15 15 November 2018

Police said the driver could have killed himself Picture: Denise Bradley

A drug driver was lucky he didn’t kill himself or others.

That was the stark response from police who arrested him after he was involved in a crash on the A47 near King’s Lynn on Wednesday.

Officers tweeted afterwards: “Male arrested this morning on the A47 near North Runcton on suspicion of drug driving.

“Involved in an RTC the male failed the roadside drugs test for cocaine. Could have killed himself or others. Missed a tree by three feet.”

In January, two men died on the same stretch of road at nearby Constitution Hill, when their van was involved in a head-on collision with a coach.

