Drug driver caught watching TV on phone on A11
PUBLISHED: 10:23 06 March 2019
Archant
A driver was caught watching television on his phone while driving under the influence of cannabis by police.
Breckland Police stopped a driver on the A11 this morning at around 7.45am after a member of the public rang police about the manner of their driving.
Officers described the incident as “simply ridiculous”.
Once stopped, officers from Team 3 in Thetford discovered the driver was streaming a television programme on their phone next to the steering wheel.
It is not known which TV programme the driver was watching.
The driver later also returned a positive drug swipe for cannabis according to the police.
Officers on Twitter posting as Breckland Police said: “We’ve just finished at custody with this driver as they provided a positive drug swipe for cannabis!
“Awaiting the blood results, but watching TV, on your mobile, whilst driving on the A11, under the influence of cannabis is simply ridiculous!”
Comments have been disabled on this article.