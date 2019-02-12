Search

Drug driver caught watching TV on phone on A11

PUBLISHED: 10:23 06 March 2019

Breckland Police stopped a driver on the A11 after they found them streaming a television program on a mobile phone while driving. Picture: Breckland Police

Archant

A driver was caught watching television on his phone while driving under the influence of cannabis by police.

Breckland Police stopped a driver on the A11 this morning at around 7.45am after a member of the public rang police about the manner of their driving.

Officers described the incident as “simply ridiculous”.

Once stopped, officers from Team 3 in Thetford discovered the driver was streaming a television programme on their phone next to the steering wheel.

It is not known which TV programme the driver was watching.

The driver later also returned a positive drug swipe for cannabis according to the police.

Officers on Twitter posting as Breckland Police said: “We’ve just finished at custody with this driver as they provided a positive drug swipe for cannabis!

“Awaiting the blood results, but watching TV, on your mobile, whilst driving on the A11, under the influence of cannabis is simply ridiculous!”

