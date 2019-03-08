Drug-driver asks for community order after getting caught by police

A view of a probation service building. Photo: Steve Adams

A drug-driver requested a community order because he feared returning to court.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leroy O'Sullivan, 28, of Stonehouse Road, Norwich, admitted to driving under the influence of cannabis and benzoylecgonine - a byproduct of cocaine - on February 27 on Mile Cross Lane, Norwich.

He also pleaded guilty to driving his Ford Mondeo on a road without third party insurance.

O'Sullivan received a 14-month ban and £100 fine from Norwich magistrates on August 20.

He was stopped by police because of the manner of his driving, according to prosecutor Wayne Ablett.

Through his defence solicitor Natasha Baker, O'Sullivan requested a community order through the probation service.

Miss Baker said: "He [O'Sullivan] feels he needs extra support from probation. He is fearful that without support he will fall into engagements with people involved in drugs. He doesn't want to come back to court."

Sentencing him, chairman of the bench Dr Colonel Howard Gill, said: "It is to your credit you want to address the drug issue. There are organisations around that can help you."