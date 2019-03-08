Suspected drug driver caught after parking in middle of main road with two-year-old in car
PUBLISHED: 08:39 02 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 02 November 2019
Archant
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a concerned member of the public spotted him parked in the middle of a main road with a two-year-old child on board.
A man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after parking in the middle of the main road with a two-year-old in car. Photo: Google
You may also want to watch:
Police found the man parked in the middle of the A134 near Northwold, Kings Lynn, and tested positive for cannabis in a roadside breath test.
He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession offences.
He remains in custody.
Comments have been disabled on this article.