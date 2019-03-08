Search

Suspected drug driver caught after parking in middle of main road with two-year-old in car

PUBLISHED: 08:39 02 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 02 November 2019

A man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after parking in the middle of the main road with a two-year-old in car. Photo: Police

A man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after parking in the middle of the main road with a two-year-old in car. Photo: Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a concerned member of the public spotted him parked in the middle of a main road with a two-year-old child on board.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after parking in the middle of the main road with a two-year-old in car. Photo: GoogleA man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after parking in the middle of the main road with a two-year-old in car. Photo: Google

Police found the man parked in the middle of the A134 near Northwold, Kings Lynn, and tested positive for cannabis in a roadside breath test.

He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession offences.

He remains in custody.

