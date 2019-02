Drug driver arrested for carrying passenger in dangerous manner

A drug driver has been arrested for carrying a passenger in a dangerous way.

East team in #Gorleston arrested a driver last night on suspicion of #DrugDriving, carrying a passenger in a dangerous manner & an insurance matter, after a proactive vehicle stop & a positive @DrugWipeUK #282 pic.twitter.com/z77GDkDGCn — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) February 6, 2019

Norfolk Police caught the motorist in Gorleston on Tuesday night following a proactive vehicle stop.

The driver was also arrested for an insurance matter.