Drug driver arrested after being found with lock knife on A47

A drug driver has been arrested after being found with a lock knife having been stopped by police on the A47.

Central team stopped a vehicle on the #A47 Brundall tonight. Driver arrested for on suspicion of #DrugDriving after providing a positive @DrugWipeUK and possession of an offensive weapon after finding a lock knife #Fatal4 923/79 pic.twitter.com/pPaWzox725 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 27, 2019

The motorist was pulled over in Brundall on Sunday night and provided a positive drug wipe.

They have been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of an offensive weapon.