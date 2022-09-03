Drug driver led police on high speed chase through Norwich

James Larter led police on a chase in Norwich including on Mousehold Avenue - Credit: Google

A drug driver has been remanded in custody after admitting dangerous driving after a police chase through residential streets in Norwich.

James Larter, 30, of Priory Road in Bacton, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (September 2) to face seven motorising and drugs offences..

The court heard that police had tried to stop his Peugeot 407 on January 19 this year but he subsequently drove off at speed.

He led police on a high speed chase on Gurney Road, Mousehold Avenue, Crome Road, Southalls Way and Romany Road, which all have either 20mph or 30mph speed limits.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, no insurance, failing to stop for police and being over the drug driving limit.

He also admitted being in possession of cocaine and cannabis.

Magistrates imposed an interim driving disqualification and remanded him in custody pending a hearing on October 11.

They also ordered a sentencing report to include all options including imprisonment.