Search

Advanced search

Man abandons his Mercedes to escape after being caught drug-driving

PUBLISHED: 09:15 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 31 August 2019

A driver ran away after testing positive for cocaine in Norwich Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

A driver ran away after testing positive for cocaine in Norwich Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Police have asked a man who abandoned his Mercedes and ran away after being caught driving while on cocaine to come forward, as "the flowers on the front seat might need water".

Officers from Norwich police stopped the man while driving his car on Cromer Road on Friday night, where he tested positive via a drug wipe for the class A substance.

They were about to begin a breath test for alcohol use when he escaped and ran towards the city centre.

The stop, which took place at 8.30pm on Friday, August 30, was part of Operation Moonshot City.

The officers seized the man's car - and spotted flowers on his passenger seat.

You may also want to watch:

In a tweet posted at 12.38am on Saturday, August 31, Norwich Police said: "To the male who ran from officers on Cromer Road Friday evening after a positive drug wipe for cocaine... we have your Mercedes car keys so by all means get in touch.

"The flowers on the front seat might need to be in water."

And a police spokeswoman added: "Last night at about 8.30pm a male was stopped driving his vehicle.

"He provided a positive drug wipe for cocaine and a breath test procedure for alcohol use was about to commence when he ran from officers on Cromer Road heading towards the city centre.

"He left his car insecure so the keys have been taken to a local police station for safe keeping. He now remains outstanding for related offences.

"Enquiries will continue in order to speak with this male who is known to the officers dealing."

Most Read

Record producer puts his glass bungalow home up for sale for £895,000

Record producer Graham Wilson, inset, and his beautiful glass single storey home, for sale with Chewton Rose for £895,000. Pic: Graham Wilson/Chewton Rose

‘It’s just accident after accident’ - fears grow on busy Norwich road

People on Earlham Road have been campaigning for speed cameras for years to prevent accidents. Picture: Peter Woodhead

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Firefighters battle blazes in city park just minutes apart

Firefighters battled two blazes at city park Chapelfield Gardens just minutes apart. Photo: Antony Kelly

Family diner closing after more than 30 years

Craig and Sara Armitage announced Nick's Diner has closed. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s just accident after accident’ - fears grow on busy Norwich road

People on Earlham Road have been campaigning for speed cameras for years to prevent accidents. Picture: Peter Woodhead

Firefighters battle blazes in city park just minutes apart

Firefighters battled two blazes at city park Chapelfield Gardens just minutes apart. Photo: Antony Kelly

Record producer puts his glass bungalow home up for sale for £895,000

Record producer Graham Wilson, inset, and his beautiful glass single storey home, for sale with Chewton Rose for £895,000. Pic: Graham Wilson/Chewton Rose

‘It was raining glass’ - police probe at city flats after balcony smashed

Residents were woken up to the sound of breaking glass at a block of Norwich flats last night. Photo: Submitted

Mysterious sign leaves visitors to coastal town confused

Residents and visitors to Cromer are asking what the brown sign with a train on is for. Picture: ECM/KAY MISSP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists