Man abandons his Mercedes to escape after being caught drug-driving

A driver ran away after testing positive for cocaine in Norwich Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Police have asked a man who abandoned his Mercedes and ran away after being caught driving while on cocaine to come forward, as "the flowers on the front seat might need water".

To the male who ran from officers on Cromer Road Friday evening after a positive drug wipe for cocaine...we have your mercedes car keys so by all means get in touch. The flowers on the front seat might need to be in water #opmoonshotcity #easywayorhardway #disrupt — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) August 30, 2019

Officers from Norwich police stopped the man while driving his car on Cromer Road on Friday night, where he tested positive via a drug wipe for the class A substance.

They were about to begin a breath test for alcohol use when he escaped and ran towards the city centre.

The stop, which took place at 8.30pm on Friday, August 30, was part of Operation Moonshot City.

The officers seized the man's car - and spotted flowers on his passenger seat.

