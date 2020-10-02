Man caught three times in two years by police for series of drugs offences

A man who had been arrested twice on suspicion of drugs offences was caught by police throwing a bag of cannabis out of a window when officers attended his home to speak to him about previous offences.

Martin Baker, 31, was initially caught with cannabis and cocaine after police executed a search warrant at his home in Mariners Road, Great Yarmouth.

Officers found 80 grams of herbal cannabis, a wrap of cocaine, digital scales, £865 in cash and a mobile phone during the raid in July 2018.

He was arrested and later charged him with possession with the intent to supply Class B drugs, possession of Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A year later police stopped a black Audi A3 in the town and Baker, who was driving, was searched along with a passenger.

Both were arrested and following further enquiries at Baker’s home address, police found 27 grams of cocaine, 27 grams of herbal cannabis, 84 grams of cannabis resin and £1,180 cash.

Baker was released under investigation and the passenger, Chase Staff, 30, of Russell Road, Great Yarmouth was later charged with possession of cannabis and fined £200.

Then on March 29 this year, police once again attended Baker’s home address to re-interview him regarding the previous incident but while officers were outside the property, Baker threw a bag containing 237 grams of cannabis out of a window onto the roof.

Baker was once again arrested for possession with intent to supply drugs, before police found a further 33 grams of herbal cannabis in the kitchen.

He was subsequently charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs (cannabis) and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine).

Baker, who admitted the offences at an earlier hearing, was jailed for six years at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (October 1).

Speaking after the case, Sgt Nick Tungatt said: “Martin Baker continued to involve himself in the supply of drugs despite already being involved in an ongoing investigation for the same offences the year before.

“We hope this sentence acts as a reminder to those involved in the supply of drugs, that repeat offending will have severe consequences.”