'Wanted' drug dealer caught with more than £3,000 of drugs and stun gun

A 26-year-old man who was found in possession of a stun gun and drugs worth more than £3,000 when police stopped the van he was driving in Beccles has been jailed for four years.

Jai Souter, of Rigbourne Hill, was wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

On May 22, he was found by police in the town after they stopped a white van in a car park behind Cucumber Lane, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

There was a struggle when police tried to arrest him after realising he was wanted for recall and, after they got control of him, officers noticed the stun gun on the ground.

Oliver Haswell, prosecuting, said that a number of drugs worth more than £3,000 were found in the van.

Souter admitted possessing cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy and amphetamine with intent to supply, possession of a class B drug, possession a prohibited weapon and driving without insurance.

Steven Dyble, mitigating, said although Souter had a number of previous convictions, drug dealing was something new.

He said his client had a debt and had resorted to selling drugs.