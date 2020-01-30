Search

Dealer hid golf ball-sized wrap of killer drugs on shop shelf

30 January, 2020 - 11:42
Leon Ogunleye has been sentenced to nine years in prison after a string of offences. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A drug dealer bit a police officer so hard he needed hospital treatment and attempted to hide a "golf ball-sized" wrap of drugs on a shop shelf.

An officer was bitten so badly he needed hospital treatment. Picture: Ian BurtAn officer was bitten so badly he needed hospital treatment. Picture: Ian Burt

Leon Ogunleye, 24, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, January 24 after being found guilty of a number of offences including possession with intent to supply drugs, carrying a knife and assaulting police officers.

He was spotted by officers at a Spar shop, in Tennyson Road, King's Lynn, on Wednesday, August 21 2019, where an attempt was made to arrest him.

Ogunleye became violent, kicking and punching the officers. One was bitten so badly he needed hospital treatment.

The drug dealer was seen to place something on a store shelf during the scuffle, which officers discovered to be a golf ball-sized wrap containing smaller wraps.

The Spar shop in King's Lynn where officers wrestled with Leon Ogunleye. Picture: GoogleThe Spar shop in King's Lynn where officers wrestled with Leon Ogunleye. Picture: Google

Staff in the store later discovered a four-inch locking knife on the floor where he had been arrested.

Ogunleye had previously pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis but denied five other offences.

But he was found guilty by a jury of two counts of possession of class A drugs, cocaine and heroin, with intent to supply, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and possession of a knife.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison, with the £607 in cash he was carrying at the time of his arrest being seized by police.

Sergeant Darryl Grief, from the policing team in King's Lynn, said: "This is a pleasing result and the lengthy prison sentence handed out by the courts demonstrates that the criminal justice system will take a firm line on offenders who deal drugs, carry knives and attack officers who are simply trying to do their job and keep our communities safe."

