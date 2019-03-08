Search

Man jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:33 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 22 October 2019

Frank Tuitt has been jailed for supplying drugs in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

A man from London has been jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Norwich.

Frank Tuitt, 56, was sentenced to three years in prison at Norwich Crown Court yesterday (Monday, October 21) after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drugs at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how officers from the Norwich Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped Tuitt in some woodland on Marriotts Way on September 9, 2019.

Tuitt was found in possession of a jiffy bag containing £1,900 worth of wraps, approximately £200 in cash and a mobile phone containing texts which relate to the supply of drugs.

Sergeant Tony Lester from the Norwich Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Local communities can be reassured that not only are we are continuing to target those intent on dealing Class A drugs in the city, but we are also committed to seeking prison sentences to help protect the most vulnerable members of our community from this kind of activity."

