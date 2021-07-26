Hunt for man in connection with drug dealing

Published: 12:58 PM July 26, 2021

Ben Macann, 31, of Halfpenny Lane in Beetley, is wanted in the Dereham and Norwich areas for drug dealing. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are hunting a man wanted in Norfolk in connection with drug dealing.

Officers are working to trace Ben Macann, 31, of Halfpenny Lane in Beetley.

He is wanted in connection with conspiracy to supply class-A drugs.

Macann is described as white, 5ft 10in, of stocky build and with short greying hair. He is known to frequent the Dereham and Norwich areas.

Police are appealing for information to help find him.

Anyone who may have seen Macann, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.