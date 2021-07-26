News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Hunt for man in connection with drug dealing

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 12:58 PM July 26, 2021   
Ben Macann, 31, of Halfpenny Lane in Beetley, is wanted in the Dereham and Norwich areas for drug dealing.

Ben Macann, 31, of Halfpenny Lane in Beetley, is wanted in the Dereham and Norwich areas for drug dealing. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are hunting a man wanted in Norfolk in connection with drug dealing.

Officers are working to trace Ben Macann, 31, of Halfpenny Lane in Beetley.

He is wanted in connection with conspiracy to supply class-A drugs.

Macann is described as white, 5ft 10in, of stocky build and with short greying hair. He is known to frequent the Dereham and Norwich areas.

Police are appealing for information to help find him.

Anyone who may have seen Macann, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at beach
  2. 2 Risk of flooding in parts of region as storms slowly move in
  3. 3 Trains cancelled due to flooding - and more heavy rain expected
  1. 4 Incredible aerial photos show scale of Latitude Festival
  2. 5 Never mind the limo - aspiring farmer rides tractor to prom night
  3. 6 Joy and relief as Latitude passes off successfully
  4. 7 Norwich Bus Station building closed due to Covid ping
  5. 8 Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake
  6. 9 More storms ahead as flood warnings remain in place
  7. 10 Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life
Norfolk Live
Norwich Live
Norfolk
Dereham News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with a police cordon still in place two days later

Norwich Live | Updated

'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Women's hands apply cream from burns to skin lesions. Sunburn treatment concept

Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A140 bypass signs by the traffic at Long Stratton. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: Tom Smithard For:

Town's long wait for new £37m bypass nearly over as funding agreed

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Gapton Hall Road Great Yarmouth

Man suffers injuries after road rage assault near retail park

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon