News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man banned from Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:24 PM October 5, 2022
Aerial photographer Mike Page, Great Yarmouth

An aerial view of Great Yarmouth where Liam Brindle has been banned from entering after admitting drugs offences - Credit: Archant

A man has been banned from Great Yarmouth after he admitted drugs offences.

Liam Brindle, 22, has been told he cannot enter the town as part of bail conditions after he pleaded guilty to possessing a quantity of cocaine with intent to supply to another on September 5 this year.

Brindle also admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply to another on the same date when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (October 5).

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentence until Friday, November 18 for an "all options" pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Brindle, currently of Norwich Prison and previously of no fixed abode, was granted conditional bail, including that he live and sleep at Marlpit Lane, New Costessey.

He must also not enter Great Yarmouth and abide by an electronically monitored curfew meaning he must be at the New Costessey address between 7pm and 7am.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Aldi in Norfolk is donting its surplus food to charity. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Lee Curtis

Norfolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
WAW Diamond Road venue

Norwich Live News

Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jules Bevis died at a charity boxing event

Man who died at charity boxing event in Norwich named

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon