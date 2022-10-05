An aerial view of Great Yarmouth where Liam Brindle has been banned from entering after admitting drugs offences - Credit: Archant

A man has been banned from Great Yarmouth after he admitted drugs offences.

Liam Brindle, 22, has been told he cannot enter the town as part of bail conditions after he pleaded guilty to possessing a quantity of cocaine with intent to supply to another on September 5 this year.

Brindle also admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply to another on the same date when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (October 5).

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentence until Friday, November 18 for an "all options" pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Brindle, currently of Norwich Prison and previously of no fixed abode, was granted conditional bail, including that he live and sleep at Marlpit Lane, New Costessey.

He must also not enter Great Yarmouth and abide by an electronically monitored curfew meaning he must be at the New Costessey address between 7pm and 7am.