Man arrested after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis
PUBLISHED: 19:31 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:46 27 March 2019
Archant
A man has been arrested after being found with a large amount of cash, cannabis and cocaine.
He was arrested in Norwich city centre following a positive drug test for both cocaine and cannabis.
A search was conducted where the drugs were found this afternoon, March 27, at about 4pm.
Police believe that he was concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
Officers also found a large amount of small bags on him.
Norwich Police said on Twitter: “Male arrested following a positive drug wipe for both cocaine and cannabis.
“He was also arrested for being concerned in the supply after a large amount of cash and quantity of Class A drugs was found during a search.”
It comes as Operation Gravity continues in Norfolk. It aims to stop County Line drug movement and deals by working with surrounding authorities.
Comments have been disabled on this article.