Man arrested after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis

Cacaine that was found. Picture: Norwich Police Archant

A man has been arrested after being found with a large amount of cash, cannabis and cocaine.

A large sum of cash was found on his person. Picture: Norwich Police A large sum of cash was found on his person. Picture: Norwich Police

He was arrested in Norwich city centre following a positive drug test for both cocaine and cannabis.

A search was conducted where the drugs were found this afternoon, March 27, at about 4pm.

Police believe that he was concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Officers also found a large amount of small bags on him.

Norwich Police said on Twitter: “Male arrested following a positive drug wipe for both cocaine and cannabis.

“He was also arrested for being concerned in the supply after a large amount of cash and quantity of Class A drugs was found during a search.”

It comes as Operation Gravity continues in Norfolk. It aims to stop County Line drug movement and deals by working with surrounding authorities.