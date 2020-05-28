Suspected drug dealer arrested in town
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after officers carried out a warrant.
Breckland Police attended Lincoln Way, in Thetford, on Thursday May 28 where the 20-year-old was arrested for intent to supply. He was found with suspected Class A drugs and cash.
On Twitter the force said: “Another great result from our proactive NPT and Thetford team who carried out a warrant in Lincoln Way, Thetford, today seizing cash and suspected Class A drugs.
“A 20 year old male arrested for possession with intent to supply and more drugs off our streets.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.