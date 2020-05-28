Suspected drug dealer arrested in town

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after officers carried out a warrant.

Breckland Police attended Lincoln Way, in Thetford, on Thursday May 28 where the 20-year-old was arrested for intent to supply. He was found with suspected Class A drugs and cash.

On Twitter the force said: “Another great result from our proactive NPT and Thetford team who carried out a warrant in Lincoln Way, Thetford, today seizing cash and suspected Class A drugs.

“A 20 year old male arrested for possession with intent to supply and more drugs off our streets.”