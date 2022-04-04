News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jailed in Norfolk: Late night till raider and heroin drug dealer

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:21 AM April 4, 2022
A late night till raider and a county lines drug dealer are just some of the criminals who have been put behind bars in Norfolk recently.

Here are three people who were jailed last week.

Robert Lovett, 42

Lovett walked into a Norwich newsagents and tried to steal the till during a night-time raid, a court has heard.

He went into Fields Newsagents in Tombland and lifted the till from the counter after a confrontation with the lone member of staff.

Norwich Crown Court heard Lovett ran out of the store and was chased by the shop worker, who was pushed to the floor by Lovett when he tried to grab the till back.

Lovett, of Godric Place, Norwich, who has 58 previous convictions for 102 offences, appeared at court for sentence on Thursday (March 31) having admitted theft and common assault.

Jailing Lovett for 16 months, Judge Maureen Bacon said it had been a theft which had involved intimidation "and the use of force" on a sole worker at a store late at night.

Huseyin Nokay, 24

Nokay of Hertford Road, Enfield, appeared at Norwich Crown Court after pleading guilty to being involved in supplying crack cocaine and heroin at an earlier hearing.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and possessing criminal property.

Nokay had been operating the Omar county line drug network in Norwich and also the Adam network into Essex between June 2020 and June 2021.

He was given seven years in prison.

Mantas Dvareckas, 25

Dvareckas of Granville Road in Great Yarmouth was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment at Chester Crown Court after pleading guilty to theft.

DNA evidence linked Dvareckas to the theft of GPS navigation systems worth £30,000 from tractors in Cheshire.

The thefts occurred at some point between October 10, 2021 and October 1, 2021.




