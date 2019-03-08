Two men arrested for drug-driving and possession of drugs
PUBLISHED: 07:50 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:50 17 May 2019
Two men were arrested in The Avenues area of Norwich last night after being stopped by police in the city.
The driver failed a roadside drug wipe and was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.
The passenger in the car was also arrested for possession of Class A and Class B drugs.
