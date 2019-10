Man arrested after search reveals Class B drugs

A man was arrested for being in possesion of Class B drugs. Photo: Norwich Police Archant

A man has been arrested in Norwich after police discovered he was carrying Class B drugs.

You may also want to watch:

Officers were on a proactive foot patrol in Norwich city centre on Friday afternoon and stopped a man, described as "intoxicated".

He was searched and officers discovered Class B drugs, and arrested him.