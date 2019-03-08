Drone helps police find domestic violence suspect
PUBLISHED: 06:47 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 06:47 27 March 2019
Norfolk Constabulary
Police in Norwich used a drone to help track down a domestic violence suspect.
Norwich police tweeted at 1.15am today (Wednesday, March 27) that the drone had helped their officers to apprehended the suspect in the north of the city.
They signed off the tweet with the hashtag #anotherdronesuccess
Norfolk police first trialled drones in 2017. Since then they have been used to help search for missing people, obtain crime scene photography and investigate rural crime.
Comments have been disabled on this article.