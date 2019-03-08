Search

Drone helps police find domestic violence suspect

PUBLISHED: 06:47 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 06:47 27 March 2019

Norwich police used a drone to help them find a domestic violence suspect. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich police used a drone to help them find a domestic violence suspect. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Police in Norwich used a drone to help track down a domestic violence suspect.

Norwich police tweeted at 1.15am today (Wednesday, March 27) that the drone had helped their officers to apprehended the suspect in the north of the city.

They signed off the tweet with the hashtag #anotherdronesuccess

Norfolk police first trialled drones in 2017. Since then they have been used to help search for missing people, obtain crime scene photography and investigate rural crime.

