Drone used in search for missing person near Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 23:30 16 November 2018

A fire service drone has been used in the search for a missing person near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt

The fire service drone has been used to help in the search of a missing person near Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service’s drone team from Wymondham has been assisting police in the search for a missing person in St Olaves, near Great Yarmouth.

The search, which started at about 9.30pm tonight (Friday, November 16) was still continuing at just after 11pm.

No-one at Norfolk Police was available for comment about the search or details of the person who is missing,

The fire service drone was introduced earlier this year to assist crews at Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service in tackling a wide range of incidents across the county.

It is hoped the drone, along with a new mobile command centre, will help to enhance the safety of both fire fighters and members of the public at serious incidents throughout Norfolk.

The drone is based at Wymondham Fire Station.

