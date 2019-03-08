Search

Drone launched in search for missing Holton man

PUBLISHED: 10:16 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 02 August 2019

A fire service drone on display at the public consulation evening PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

A drone was launched by the emergency services in the search for a missing man last night.

Firefighters were called to Bungay Road in Holton, near Halesworth following reports a man went missing.

One appliance from Woodbrige was called to the scene at 6.44pm to search for the missing person with a drone.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "We were called to a drone request finding a missing person."

The man, who is in his late 50s, was reported missing to police at 4.15pm but returned to his home just after 8pm.

