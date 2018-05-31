Man, 68, charged with multiple driving offences

A 68-year-old man has been charged with a number of driving offences in Redlingfield, near Eye.

A 68-year-old man has been charged with a number of driving offences including failing to stop for police.

It follows an incident which saw a victim, aged in his 70s, hand his car over to another man, who was known to him.

The latter said he would complete a simple repair of the vehicle’s locking system, but has since not spoken to the victim and failed to return the vehicle.

Ronald Bailey, of Cranley Road, Eye, was arrested and has subsequently been charged with taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent between December 11 and 16, 2019.

The 68-year-old has also been charged with driving without a valid licence, driving without insurance, failure to stop when directed by an officer and driving without due care and attention.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in the Redlingfield area, near Eye.

Bailey was released on bail to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on June 16.