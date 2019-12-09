Search

Driving instructor to stand trial accused of drink driving

PUBLISHED: 11:22 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 09 December 2019

David Fysh, from King's Lynn, is set to appear in Norwich Magistrates' Court.

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A Norfolk driving instructor is to stand trial next year after he denied a drink driving charge.

Police were called to Croxton Road, Thetford, after they received reports of a driver who had been seen drinking from a bottle of vodka in a car park in the area.

Officers arrived and later arrested the man who was found to be over the limit.

Following the incident, which happened on September 12 this year, Allan Saunders, 57, of Fairfields, Thetford, was charged with driving a motor vehicle while alcohol levels were above the limit.

He was due to go on trial at Norwich Magistrates' Court on December 4 after he pleaded not guilty to the offence at a hearing in October.

But the trial was vacated and has been refixed for March 9 at Norwich Magistrates Court.

Drink and drug driving is one of the fatal four driving offences targeted by roads policing officers in the county.

