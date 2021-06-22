Published: 6:00 AM June 22, 2021

Jack Taylor admitted two counts of drink driving when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court. - Credit: Archant

A motorist caught drink driving twice in less than a month said he was "grateful" he was caught so he can get the help he needs.

Police were called after Jack Taylor, 27, was spotted stopped “in the middle of the carriageway” on the A149 at North Walsham at about 1.36am on May 24 this year.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Taylor was found “slumped over the wheel” of a Suzuki car with the headlights and engine turned off.

Gemma Lee, prosecuting, said he told officers he had consumed beer and would “put his hands up” adding he knew he was over the limit.

Taylor was found to have 76 mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He also admitted he had some “weed and some coke on him” and was found to have small amounts of cannabis and cocaine.

The court heard that just over two weeks later, on June 10, in Lowestoft police were called at just after 9.30am.

A traffic warden found Taylor “slumped” in the driver’s seat of the same Suzuki car with a can of Heineken beer on his lap and a can of Fosters in the central console.

Police were called and he was found to have 69mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath.

Taylor, of Geldeston Hill, Geldeston, near Beccles appeared at court on Monday, June 21 when he admitted two counts of driving with excess alcohol.

He also admitted possession of a controlled drug of Class A and Class B.

James Burrows, mitigating, said there were early guilty pleas to all offences.

Mr Burrows said Taylor, who is on the autistic spectrum and suffers from ADHD, lost three people “quite close to him in the past year” and “appears to not have been able to handle that” and turned to both drugs and alcohol.

Mr Burrows said he was “grateful” he had been caught drink driving “so he can get the help he needs”.

Taylor was banned from driving for a total of 22 months.

He was fined £220, ordered to pay £145 costs, and a total of £100 for the drugs matters.

Taylor was also ordered to pay a £54 victim surcharge.