Drivers caught speeding at up to 107mph on A11
PUBLISHED: 11:59 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 04 August 2019
Drivers have been caught speeding at up to 107mph on the A11 over the weekend as police conducted speed checks.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team have been stationed on the A11 at Wymondham.
In the space of just one hour eight drivers were stopped, with speeds ranging between 97mph and 107mph.