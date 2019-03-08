Drivers caught speeding at up to 107mph on A11

Eight drivers were caught speeding in the space of one hour on the A11. PIC: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Drivers have been caught speeding at up to 107mph on the A11 over the weekend as police conducted speed checks.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team have been stationed on the A11 at Wymondham.

In the space of just one hour eight drivers were stopped, with speeds ranging between 97mph and 107mph.