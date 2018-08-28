Search

Uninsured drivers reported for multiple offences in Great Yarmouth area

PUBLISHED: 17:20 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 03 January 2019

Norfolk Police reported two uninsured drivers for multiple offences in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday night. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Two uninsured drivers have been reported by Norfolk Police for multiple offences with one caught driving alone on a provisional licence.

Both drivers were caught by officers in the Great Yarmouth area on Wednesday night.

One was stopped for driving alone on a provisional licence, having no insurance, no MOT or tax.

The other driver was caught in Gorleston without car insurance as well as having an expired MOT.

Both vehicles have been seized.

