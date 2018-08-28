Uninsured drivers reported for multiple offences in Great Yarmouth area

Norfolk Police reported two uninsured drivers for multiple offences in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday night. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Two uninsured drivers have been reported by Norfolk Police for multiple offences with one caught driving alone on a provisional licence.

East team have just seized another Vehicle in the @GYarmouthPolice area :

❌no insurance

❌no MOT

❌no tax

❌ provisional licence no L plates or supervisor. Driver reported #sec165 #seized #1691 pic.twitter.com/mIDB4IW5U4 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 3, 2019

Both drivers were caught by officers in the Great Yarmouth area on Wednesday night.

One was stopped for driving alone on a provisional licence, having no insurance, no MOT or tax.

The other driver was caught in Gorleston without car insurance as well as having an expired MOT.

Both vehicles have been seized.

East team have just seized this uninsured vehicle in #Gorleston. The vehicle MOT also expired in July last year. Driver has been reported for both offences #seized #Sec165 #1691 pic.twitter.com/nXrzGlSWaR — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 2, 2019