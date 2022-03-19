News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two drivers still in hospital a month after A47 crash

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:14 PM March 19, 2022
The crash happened along the A47 near Hockering on Monday evening.

The A47 at Hockering, near Dereham. - Credit: Google Maps

Two drivers are still in hospital almost a month after a serious crash on the A47, police have confirmed.

The crash at Hockering involved a blue Ford Focus RS travelling towards Dereham and a black Nissan Juke heading in the opposite direction.

The incident happened at 5.10pm on February 22.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a man in 50s, and the driver of the Nissan Juke, a woman in her 30s, were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries. 

A Norfolk Police spokesman said "both drivers remain in hospital".

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC Phil Writer of Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting incident number 351 of 21 February 2022.

