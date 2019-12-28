Police praise sensible motorists after more than 75 negative drink drive breath tests

Police praised sensible drivers after more than 75 breath tests failed to find anyone over the drink drive limit. Pic: John Giles/PA Wire Archant

Sensible drivers have been praised by police after not one motorist was found to be over the drink drive limit in more than 75 roadside checks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers from Wymondham spent four days over the Christmas period conducting breath tests at sites in Costessey, Wymondham, Hethersett, Cringleford and Mulbarton.

Police said they had carried out more than 75 tests and were "pleased to state all drivers stopped provided negative tests".

Norfolk Constabulary's drink/drug drive campaign continues throughout December.

As of December 20, a total of 84 people had been arrested.

Of the 44 people arrested for drink driving, 15 had already been fast tracked to Norwich Magistrates Court.

You may also want to watch:

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the joint Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team, said: "I hope the results go some way to demonstrate the point that officers are out there targeting those that cause a danger on our roads.

"We are also grateful to the members of the public who have assisted with information and have allowed us to take action.

"Of course, I would rather that everyone only drove when they were fit to do so. Our officers will continue to keep the pressure on those that choose to put themselves and others in danger.

"I hope all are able to enjoy the festive period but I urge everyone to consider that the consequences of drink or drug driving are absolutely not worth the risk."

Members of the public are encouraged to keep reporting any concerns on the online portal set-up to enable people to report any concerns relating to suspected drink or drug-driving directly at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719P01-PO1

In case of an emergency, or if people believe a crime is in progress, dial 999.

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.