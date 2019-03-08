'Words of advice' given to drivers over speeding
PUBLISHED: 08:15 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:45 28 July 2019
Four drivers were given "words of advice" after concerns over speeding.
It comes following a community patrol by officers from Breckland police in Necton and Swaffham on Saturday July 27.
Beat managers from the Dereham and Swaffham Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) carried out the patrols to focus on anti-social behaviour and speeding in the area.
PC Paula Gilluley, Breckland engagement officer, said: "The Dereham and Swaffham SNT beat managers have carried out community patrols of Necton and Swaffham along with speed enforcement in the Necton area.
"No issues were identified and four drivers received words of advice in respect of speed."
