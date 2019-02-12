Driver 24mph over the speed limit as more than 20 drivers caught speeding

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:01 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 17 February 2019

In total, 22 drivers were caught speeding. Picture: Denise Bradley

More than 20 drivers were caught speeding on one west Norfolk road yesterday evening.

According to Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing, 22 drivers were reported for breaking the 30mph and 40mph speed limits on Hardwick Road in Kings Lynn.

One driver was caught travelling at 64mph in a 40mph limit, officers said.

On Twitter, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing tweeted: “#RCRTWest have been conducting speed enforcement on Hardwick Road in #KingsLynn this evening.

“22 drivers reported for exceeding the 30mph and 40mph speed limits.

“This driver was stopped doing 64mph in a 40 limit. #SlowDown #Fatal4 #PC880 #PC1383”

