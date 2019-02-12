Driver 24mph over the speed limit as more than 20 drivers caught speeding

In total, 22 drivers were caught speeding. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

More than 20 drivers were caught speeding on one west Norfolk road yesterday evening.

#RCRTWest have been conducting speed enforcement on Hardwick Road in #KingsLynn this evening. 22 drivers reported for exceeding the 30mph and 40mph speed limits. This driver was stopped doing 64mph in a 40 limit. #SlowDown #Fatal4 #PC880 #PC1383 pic.twitter.com/UopMV1fUiP — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) February 16, 2019

According to Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing, 22 drivers were reported for breaking the 30mph and 40mph speed limits on Hardwick Road in Kings Lynn.

One driver was caught travelling at 64mph in a 40mph limit, officers said.

