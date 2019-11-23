Drivers caught travelling more than 110mph on A47
PUBLISHED: 18:32 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:32 23 November 2019
Archant
Three young drivers were caught speeding at more than 110mph near Dereham.
You may also want to watch:
Police stopped five speeding drivers, three of whom were driving at more than 110mph, on the A47 last night (Friday, November 22).
Officers had been visiting the family of a young girl who had died in a collision when they stopped the five drivers.
In a tweet, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team, said: "#PC190 & #PC1607 stopped 5 vehicles last night for excess speed on the #A47 at Dereham. All were young drivers and 3 were travelling in excess of 110mph. This was just after the officers had visited the family of a young girl who had died in a collision #Fatal4."