Drivers caught travelling more than 110mph on A47

Three young drivers were caught speeding at more than 110mph near Dereham.

#PC190 & #PC1607 stopped 5 vehicles last night for excess speed on the #A47 at Dereham. All were young drivers and 3 were travelling in excess of 110mph. This was just after the officers had visited the family of a young girl who had died in a collision #Fatal4 pic.twitter.com/t1e6mLNCAv — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) November 23, 2019

Police stopped five speeding drivers, three of whom were driving at more than 110mph, on the A47 last night (Friday, November 22).

Officers had been visiting the family of a young girl who had died in a collision when they stopped the five drivers.

