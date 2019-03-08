More than 30 drivers caught in police crackdown on edge of Norwich

Motorists who were using mobile phones, not wearing seatbelts or driving without insurance or MOT were among 30 caught in a police crackdown on the edge of Norwich.

Broadland police and Norfolk Special Constabulary officers carried out the checks on Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew on Saturday, September 28.

The checks, carried out near The Griffin pub, involved police officers in unmarked cars and at the roadside in plain clothes.

It was part of Norfolk police's Fatal Four initiative, highlighting the potentially deadly offences of speeding, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt and driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

All 30 drivers were reported for offences including using phones, not using seat belts, defective lights, window tints, number plate offences and no MOT or insurance.

Police said one driver ended up leaving without their vehicle after it was seized for not having insurance.