115 drivers caught every day in police crackdown

Published: 1:08 PM September 2, 2021

Mr Freestone wants speed cameras on New North Road and not speed bumps - Credit: PA

More than 1,600 drivers have been caught as the result of a two-week speeding crackdown run by Norfolk police.

Roughly 115 motorists were caught each day during the two-week long enforcement campaign, which saw increased checks.

During the crackdown, which was held between Monday, July 26 and Sunday, August 8, 1,610 drivers were caught in total - 1,426 by speed cameras and the remainder by police officers on patrol.

1,610 drivers were caught speeding on Norfolk roads over a two week period. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Of those caught speeding, 1,462 were cars, five were motorcycles, seven were lorries and 136 were vans.

The most common speed zone to be caught in was 30mph, with 996 drivers caught, while 60mph was the next most common area to speed in, with 182.

One hundred and 29 drivers were caught speeding in 40mph zones.

Inspector Jon Chapman. Photo: Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

Chief inspector Jon Chapman, head of the joint roads and armed policing team, said: "The number of speeding offences detected as part of this year’s campaign is extremely disappointing to see.

"As we continue to reiterate speed is one of the four biggest dangers whilst driving alongside not wearing a seatbelt, drink driving or using a mobile phone.

"Although we know that these offenders are only a minority of the drivers, we see on our road every day, it is the sad truth that the difference between a few miles per hour can be the difference between life and death.

"We work throughout the year alongside our partners to target those who chose to drive too fast and are shocked that people still continue to put their lives and the lives of others at risk.

"Speed limits are in place for a reason – the limit is set at the maximum safe speed to travel on a particular stretch of road. Drivers shouldn’t use these limits as targets; there are always other factors to consider including other road users, levels of traffic and weather conditions.

"The faster you are travelling, the less time you have to react to the unexpected and stop safely.”

As many as 1,900 drivers were caught across the same time period in Suffolk as a result of the same campaign.



