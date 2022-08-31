Strike delays sentencing of driver who crashed going wrong way on A47

Police at scene of an overturned van following crash on A47 while driving wrong way on the westbound carriageway - Credit: Danielle Booden

A van driver who was to be sentenced for crashing into a car on the wrong side of the A47 has had the case adjourned as his barrister was on strike.

Charley Lance, 22, of no fixed address, was at the wheel of a Ford Transit as he drove in the wrong direction on the westbound carriageway on July 21.

Three people were injured when he crashed head-on into a Vauxhall Mokka at Postwick.

Lance has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of a knife and driving without valid insurance.

Dangerous driving carries a sentence of up to two years.

Appearing before King’s Lynn Crown Court on Wednesday (August 31) he was told his sentencing could not go ahead as he was unrepresented due to on-going industrial action by barristers.

Recorder David Herbert QC told Lance, who appeared via video link from Norwich prison, said: “It is very unfortunate but there is nothing we can do about it other than adjourn your case.

“Hopefully by that time there will be someone available to represent you because you face a number of serious matters.”

The sentencing was adjourned until September 26.