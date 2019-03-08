Broken light leads to police catching A47 driver who had taken drugs
PUBLISHED: 06:56 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 06:56 16 October 2019
A driver who was stopped for a broken light found themselves in more bother with the police - after they then tested positive for cannabis.
The motorist was stopped on the A47 at Lowestoft on Tuesday night by officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Unit.
They were initially stopped because of the defective light, but officers found the driver was in possession of cannabis.
The driver was then taken into custody after a drug test wipe showed they tested positive for cannabis.
