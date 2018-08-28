Search

Driver who failed to stop for police arrested for drug driving

PUBLISHED: 19:59 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:00 15 January 2019

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after being stopped by police. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter.

Archant

A driver who initially failed to stop for police has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences after being caught by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT).

The vehicle, which had previously failed to stop for police, made off again before it was stopped.

The driver decamped from the vehicle but was later arrested in Wherstead, near Ipswich, in connection with a number of offences, including drug driving.

Officers reported the arrest on social media.

They tweeted: “Vehicle stung by #PHQRPU today after it had previously failed to stop for police. Vehicle again made off, driver decamped, but was #arrested in #Wherstead for various offences including drug drive. #Pc1202 #Pc433 #Pc148 #Pc1827 #Fatal4”.

