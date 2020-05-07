Driver wanted after police car damaged in hit-and-run

The A146 Beccles Road, in Lowestoft. Photo: Google Maps Archant

A driver who fled the scene after driving into a police car at speed is wanted by police officers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shortly before 2pm on Thursday afternoon, May 7, Suffolk police officers attempted to stop a silver Vauxhall Astra on the A146 Beccles Road, in Lowestoft.

Officers say the car initially stopped, “but then accelerated away and then reversed back before ramming the police vehicle at speed”.

You may also want to watch:

The driver then fled the scene while officers briefly closed the road, though it has since reopened.

The Vauxhall Astra believed to have been involved in the crash was found by officers an hour later at Bramley Rise in Beccles.

Officers say enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspect, and added that nobody was hurt in the crash.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident, knows the identity of the driver or the vehicle should contact Lowestoft CID, quoting crime reference 37/25256/20.”