Driver who left the scene of crash is traced by police

A driver who left the scene of a crash in which a woman was injured while checking on the condition of a deer, has been traced by police.

An elderly man and woman were travelling in a grey Volvo V50 estate along the B1156, near Blakeney, between 5pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, December 8 when the car was in collision with a deer, near to the junction with Galley Hill Farm.

The elderly woman got out of the car to check on the deer and was subsequently involved in a collision with another vehicle, causing her to fall over.

The occupants of the second car stopped at the scene to check on the welfare of the woman but left a short time later.

The woman was then taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where her injuries were found to be more serious than originally suspected.

The woman remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Officers can confirm the driver of the second car has now been spoken to and enquiries are ongoing.