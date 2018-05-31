Search

Advanced search

Driver who left the scene of crash is traced by police

PUBLISHED: 09:38 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 09 December 2019

A driver, who left the scene of an injured woman involved in a collision, has been traced by police. Picture: James Bass

A driver, who left the scene of an injured woman involved in a collision, has been traced by police. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A driver who left the scene of a crash in which a woman was injured while checking on the condition of a deer, has been traced by police.

An elderly man and woman were travelling in a grey Volvo V50 estate along the B1156, near Blakeney, between 5pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, December 8 when the car was in collision with a deer, near to the junction with Galley Hill Farm.

The elderly woman got out of the car to check on the deer and was subsequently involved in a collision with another vehicle, causing her to fall over.

You may also want to watch:

The occupants of the second car stopped at the scene to check on the welfare of the woman but left a short time later.

The woman was then taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where her injuries were found to be more serious than originally suspected.

The woman remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Officers can confirm the driver of the second car has now been spoken to and enquiries are ongoing.

Most Read

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Woman hit by car while checking on deer involved in crash

A woman is in hospital after she was hit by a car on the B1156 in Blakeney while checking on the condition of a deer. Picture Google.

Mum-of-two wants to return to teaching after being released from prison for drug dealing

Angela Davey, who worked as a teacher but turned to a life of drugs, said she is turning her life around after being released from prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/Courtesy of family

Most Read

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Woman hit by car while checking on deer involved in crash

A woman is in hospital after she was hit by a car on the B1156 in Blakeney while checking on the condition of a deer. Picture Google.

Mum-of-two wants to return to teaching after being released from prison for drug dealing

Angela Davey, who worked as a teacher but turned to a life of drugs, said she is turning her life around after being released from prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/Courtesy of family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Championship hot shot in Canaries’ sights

Norwich City are reportedly interested in Hull City's prolific attacker Jarrod Bowen

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

‘I cannot give up hope’: Family’s plea over unsolved murder pain

Anthony Miller (left), brother of murder victim Peter Miller, and Acting Detective Inspector Neil Stewart (right), outside Great Yarmouth Police Station to launch a new appeal into Peter's murder on the 35th anniversary of his death. Picture: Lauren De Boise.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists