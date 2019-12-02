Driver caught with drugs and weighing scales in vehicle
PUBLISHED: 06:44 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:45 02 December 2019
A driver stopped by police in Norwich was found with dugs and weighing scales in his vehicle.
The officers stopped the man on Boundary Road during patrols in Norwich North on Sunday night.
After police found a quantity of drugs on him and weighing scales, the driver was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
