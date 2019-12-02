Driver caught with drugs and weighing scales in vehicle

Police officers stopped a driver in north Norwich with drugs and weighing scales. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A driver stopped by police in Norwich was found with dugs and weighing scales in his vehicle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The officers stopped the man on Boundary Road during patrols in Norwich North on Sunday night.

After police found a quantity of drugs on him and weighing scales, the driver was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.