Driver has car seized for being behind the wheel without a driving licence
PUBLISHED: 07:56 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:56 06 August 2019
Archant
A driver has had their car seized after they were found to be on the road without any insurance or a driving licence.
Officers from Breckland police and Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the car on Dereham Road in Watton during the early hours of Tuesday August 6.
Initially stopped for not having any insurance, the driver was then found to be on the road without a driving licence. Breckland Police tweeted: "The vehicle was being driven with #Noinsurance and turns out the driver was missing something too. A driving licence!"
