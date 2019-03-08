Driver has car seized for being behind the wheel without a driving licence

A driver has had their car seized after being caught driving without any insurance or a driving license. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A driver has had their car seized after they were found to be on the road without any insurance or a driving licence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Officers from Breckland police and Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the car on Dereham Road in Watton during the early hours of Tuesday August 6.

Initially stopped for not having any insurance, the driver was then found to be on the road without a driving licence. Breckland Police tweeted: "The vehicle was being driven with #Noinsurance and turns out the driver was missing something too. A driving licence!"