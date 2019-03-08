Driver stopped by police on A11 in Norwich found to have drugs in system

A vehicle has been seized after a driver stopped by police on the A11 in Norwich was found to have traces of cocaine and cannabis in their system.

Police stopped the vehicle earlier on Thursday (September 5) and found the vehicle was being driven by an unlicensed and uninsured driver.

The motorist was also tested for drugs and was found to be positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team provided details of the incident on social media, tweeting: "Central team stopped a vehicle earlier today #A11 #Norwich driven by an unlicensed, uninsured driver who then provided a positive @DrugWipeUK for cocaine & cannabis, therefore was arrested on suspicion of #DrugDriving #Fatal4 - Vehicle has been seized #Sec165 304/713."

